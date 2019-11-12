TICONDEROGA/RUTLAND, VT. Gary Lee Wells, 65, of Rutland, VT passed away suddenly on Sunday, November 10, 2019.

Born in Glens Falls, NY, August 22, 1954, he was the son of the late William S. Wells and Anna Mae (Fish) Wells, who survives him.

Gary grew up in Ticonderoga, New York and was a graduate of Ticonderoga High School. He lived most of his adult life in Rutland County, Vermont.

He was a member of the Wallingford, VT Fire Department and Rescue Squad.

Gary enjoyed hunting with his father and brothers, and had a great love of photography.

Most recently he was employed as a Caretaker for the NYS Hearth Stone Campground of Lake George.

Survivors include his mother, Anna Mae Wells of Ticonderoga, NY; two daughters, Tonya Wells of Mendon, VT and Kylee Wells of West Rutland, VT; two brothers, William Wells of Hague, NY and Duane Wells of California; one sister, Jacqueline Porth of Rhode Island; four grandchildren, Alexia, Hailey, Izabel and Caden and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his companion, Carol Griffen.

In addition to his father, he was pre-deceased by one daughter, Jessica Wells.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com