TICONDEORGA | Gayle Ellen Gilleo Gallant, 71, died on June 27, 2019, in Albany, NY. She was born on July 15, 1947, in Ticonderoga to Millard Niles Gilleo and Ellen Louise Hier. She is survived by her husband of 44 years Michael James Gallant, son Douglas Gallant (Teresa), daughter Lisa O’Brien (Timothy), grandson Benjamin Gallant, Aunt Joan Hier and nephews and cousins.

Gayle was a member of several lineage societies including the General Society of Mayflower Descendants, the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the United States Daughters of 1812. Gayle also loved gardening, wintering in Florida and was dedicated to preserving the 1843 2nd Congregational Church which is currently part of the Penfield Museum in Crown Point, NY. She had a personal connection to the church because her ancestor Timothy Taft helped build it and lovingly referred to it as "her church".

Please join in celebrating Gayle’s life on July 20, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Penfield Museum’s Church. Gayle was buried in a private ceremony at the Ironville Cemetery on July 1, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Gayle's love of "her church" to the Penfield Church Restoration Fund, 703 Creek Rd, Crown Point, NY 12928.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com