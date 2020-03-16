WILLSBORO | George D. Cross 50, of Willsboro NY passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday March 15th 2020. George was born on August 14th 1969 in Elizabethtown NY the son of Jack and Betty Cross.

George is survived by his daughter Kaylyn Cross, step-son Dillon Cashman, his parents Jack and Betty Cross, siblings John and Shantel Cross, Susan and Carl McCray, Victor Martin, Lori and Harmon Provost, and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 9:00 to 11:00 AM Monday March 23, 2020 at Heald Funeral Home, 7521 Court Street, Elizabethtown. Burial will be at a later date in Memorial Cemetery in Willsboro.

Arrangements have been entrusted into the care of Healds Funeral Home in Elizathetown NY.

