George Puffer died peacefully on Christmas Eve, 2018, just 13 days after enjoying his 99th birthday party.

The youngest of five boys, George grew up on a farm in Westfield, MA. Produce from the farm went to Albany and NYC by train.

George married Arlene Pelton just before shipping out with his Army unit to Europe during WW2 where his mechanical knowhow helped keep the trains running.

After the war George joined Arlene, her mother and her aunt and uncle, who'd recently moved from Westfield to Moriah, NY to ready Arlene’s ancestral home, a 1846 Greek revival on 400 acres. George established a small dairy herd, they raised three daughters, took care of the older generation as they aged, and farmed and gardened enough to be largely self-sufficient. George also often worked days as a carpenter and logged with horses in the Adirondacks.

They also made time to volunteer in their community, help friends, and enjoy square dances and picnics.

In the mid-70’s, with the older generation gone and the daughters moved away, they sold the large house and most of the land and, except for hiring someone to dig the foundation, built a cozy bungalow on 15 choice acres to retire in. They kept gardening and when they opened a vegetable stand it became regionally popular and required cultivating two fields.

During all these years, their three daughters loved coming home with their families. Every summer Aleath would spend a month or more visiting from Seattle and helping out on the farm. Jean often came with her family from Maryland then Illinois. After moving to New England, Susan often came with her family. Family reunions were timed to be when the corn was ripe.

After living for over 60 years in Moriah, just before implementing their plan to sell the small farm and move to independent living near Susan in Western Massachusetts, ten miles from where George grew up, Arlene unexpectedly passed away at age 85. Family gathered round to support George and sell the place. It was a comfort to all that the buyer cherishes the farm and even helped with the move.

George and Jeff-The-Dog moved to an independent living corner apartment at Loomis House in Holyoke. Taking his own advice of “People are just as happy as they make up their minds to be” George adjusted to a new life. They quickly became very popular and Jeff was the darling of the place, living until age 19! George created a good sized vegetable garden and early each summer morning put vegetables in the lobby for anyone to take. At musical gatherings he played harmonica with a wonderful sense of rhythm and loved to sing in his deep bass voice. He also helped the maintenance people with advice and various chores like painting benches, and assembling furniture, continuing a lifetime of keeping busy and giving to others. He made good friends, especially with two retired engineers and they would have great fun finding answers to questions such as, “How much water does an inch of rain add to the Quabbin Reservoir?” He also enjoyed the Westfield relatives, especially the annual Christmas Eve Yankee Swap and dinner.

Five years later it was time for another adventure and George moved to Northern Illinois to live with his youngest daughter Jean and her husband, Bob. George enjoyed having a vegetable garden with Bob, playing Scrabble (he often won by coming up with obscure carpentry or farming words) playing his harmonica, and socializing with Jean and Bob’s friends. Highlights included trips to Yellowstone, the scenic Seattle area to visit Aleath and her family, and other beautiful places George hadn’t seen before.

Another five years went by and George moved to Oak Hill Enhanced Living a few miles from Jean and Bob. There he still played the harmonica and sang, and he enjoyed his corner apartment with a view of the woods and sunsets, excellent care, daily visits from Jean and Bob, frequent visits from Aleath and Susan, an extended-family reunion, was loved by all, and of course had a small garden. His gardens grew smaller but his love of new adventures never did.

After two and a half years of increasing care and gradual weakening, George passed away peacefully in his apartment in his own bed, knowing that his family loved him. A good and honorable man who led a good and honorable life, George will be greatly missed. He leaves his three daughters and their families as well as several relatives, mostly in Westfield, who have fond memories.

Donations in memory of George and Arlene Puffer to the Moriah Ambulance Squad where George and Arlene volunteered would be greatly appreciated. Please mail to:

Town of Moriah Ambulance Squad

P.O. Box 72

Moriah Center, NY 12961

George and Arlene donated their bodies to science and George’s cremated remains will be buried next to Arlene’s at the Puffer plot in the Cushman Cemetery, North Amherst, MA.