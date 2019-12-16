MORIAH | Geraldine Rose “Jerry” O’Born, 93, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 with her loving husband by her side.

Born on March 28, 1926 in Port Henry, she was the daughter of the late Gus and Rose (Favre) Kimball.

Jerry married Robert “Bob” O’Born on November 30, 1966. Together they raised her children William Bryan and the late Pamela Sargent and their son, Robert O’Born. Jerry enjoyed her years as a “stay at home” mom and being in the kitchen. She also cherished her many trips to Maine as a family.

In addition to her parents and daughter, Geraldine was predeceased by her siblings; Gus, Earl, Jim, Bill and Mary (Ezzo).

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Bob; her sons Bill and Rob (Tammy); son-in-law Gary Sargent; 7 grandchildren Gary (Vicki), Jim (Lara), and Jeremy (Erin) Sargent, Bridgette and Brandon Bryan, Kyle and Dana O’Born; 7 great grandchildren Jerin, Tucker, Jimmy, Jack, Kaydin, Kohin and Sadie; and many nieces and nephews.

A private ceremony was held on Monday, December 16 at the Harland Funeral Home. Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Moriah Ambulance Squad

.Bob would like to thank all who cared for Jerry and supported him during her illness; Dr. Demuro and the staff at Elizabethtown Community Hospital, Diane and Kevin Bauer, Mary Whitman, Father Al, Bill Bryan, Patty Urban and Kellie.