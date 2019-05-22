WILLSBORO | Gladys Cushing, 92, of Willsboro passed away Tuesday May 21, 2019. She was born April 6, 1927, daughter of George and Mabel (Phelps) Sayward.

She married Edward “Bud” Cushing October 28, 1944 and spent more than 60 years as his partner on their dairy farm, until they sold their Holsteins in 2001. Bud passed away in November 2011, two weeks after their 67th wedding anniversary. Gladys was a devoted wife, homemaker, and full-time mother. Everyone who knew her loved her. Everyone who loved her will miss her very much…

She is survived by her children: James Cushing, Phyllis and Allen Sloper, Douglas and Cathy Cushing, Faye Cushing, Thomas Cushing, Sr., JoAnne and Guin Zillman; her grandchildren: Andrew and Lee Sloper, Travis and Josh Palmer, Karen Cushing Stark, Kimberly Cushing Seigfred, Kevin Cushing, Thomas Chushing, Jr., Tyler Cushing, Guin Zillman, Jr.; her great-grandchildren: Brandon Sloper, Ashley Poulson, Lee Jr. and Kelsey Sloper, Jaydyn and Abigail Palmer, Wyatt Palmer, Caleb and Brielle Pontti, Hunter and Ella Seigfred, Joanna and Kaylee Cushing, Paityn and Edward Cushing; and four great-great grandchildren: Trinity, Easton, and Briggs Sloper and Liberty Poulson. She is survived by one sister-in-law, Theresa Knaupp, also many nieces and nephews who will never forget their Aunt Gladys. Her grandson Michael Zillman died in 2018, her great-grandson, Bryce Edward Palmer died in 2008. Gladys is also predeceased by eight brothers and two sisters.

Many thanks to her wonderful caregivers at the Essex Center in Elizabethtown who made this last year of her life very special.

There will be no calling hours or services. A celebration of our mom’s life will be held at a later date when all generations of her family can travel here to share their memories of her.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Heald Funeral Home 7521 Court Street, Elizabethtown.

To light a memorial candle or leave an online condolence please visit www.healdfuneralhominc.com