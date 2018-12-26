Glenn H. “Red” Pierce, 81, of Prunedale, California passed away on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital of a sudden illness. Glenn was born July 18, 1937, in Elizabethtown, NY a son of the late, Harold E. & Gladys E. (Miller) Pierce. He graduated from Westport Central School in 1955 and from Canton ATI with an Associate’s Degree in Applied Science in 1957.On October 7, 1959 he married Martha L. Rawlins of Canton, NY at the Crary Mills Church. The couple were married 59 years. They lived in Canton NY for 51 years before retiring to Salinas, CA. in 2010. In addition to his wife, Martha “Marty”, he was survived by three children, Lawrence K. “Larry” Pierce (Vicki) of Aromas, Ca., Kathy L. Richards (Jeff) of Fulton, NY and Mark H. Pierce (Sonya) of Albuquerque, NM., five grandchildren, Brian, Kevin and Sarah Richards and Nate and Colin Pierce and two great grandchildren. He was also survived by one brother, Edwin Pierce of Clay, NY and predeceased by 4 brothers, Robert, Harry, LeRoy, Allen and one sister at birth. Glenn worked for Cornell University in Canton where he managed an experiment station for agricultural research for 35 years. Glenn also operated a NOAA Weather Station, and worked with over 30 local dairies, assisted at Gibbo’s Market, performed appliance repair, harvested apples and plowed snow in his spare time. He was also very active with his children in produce production and sales at a small retail outlet on Route 68 where he also assisted his father in law, T. Lester Rawlins, in the creation and eventual purchase of the Boyden Brook Mobile Home Park.

Glenn was very active in the community and had an impact on the lives of many youth in northern NY. He was president of the Snow Owls & Sportsman club, JAYCEES and Try & Square Dance club of Parishville, Chairman of the two County 4-H and St. Lawrence Camp Committees, leader of two 4-H clubs, Jr 4-H leader in Wadhams NY, and member of the Wadhams Grainge. He was also a league member at the Canton Club and taught the St. Lawrence County snowmobile safety course for several years. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Canton. Glenn also enjoyed various craft activities and worked with his wife in the business of Marty’s Creations, traveled around NY for numerous craft shows, knitting blankets for Binky Patrol and various fashions for Colleen Rose and her craft business. Glenn and Marty also enjoyed attending local high school basketball while in Canton and more recently watching the travails of Syracuse and Golden State basketball. Glenn also had a passion for his 4 legged brethren and supported animal rescue and adopted dozens of cats and dogs over the years. Due to this great fondness he would have appreciated memorial contributions be made to your local animal shelter or rescue organization.