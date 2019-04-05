ESSEX - Grace Adelaide Burns MacLeod passed away on March 30th in South Jordan, Utah, surrounded in her last days by her loving children and grandchildren. She was born on the winter solstice in 1921 in Monticello, NY to parents James Alfonso Bailey Burns and Mary Elizabeth Alexander Burns. The family moved to Essex, the hometown of her mother, when Grace was a child. With both parents traveling to find work, Grace lived with her maternal grandmother, Delia Murphy Alexander, her aunt, Marcella Van Walden, and cousin, Katherine Stark Cross.

She received her bachelor’s degree in education at the Plattsburgh Normal School and married Leo MacLeod while teaching in Corinth, New York. After raising seven children, Grace returned to teaching as a remedial reading specialist at the Highland Elementary School in Highland, NY, eventually earning her master’s degree at age 50 and serving as district coordinator of the remedial reading program. She retired in 1992 and moved back to Essex, where she served as choir director and organist for the Essex Community Church. Grace was well known and admired for her musical talent and age-defying spirit.

She is predeceased by her husband, Leo, her son, John Alexander, and her cousin Katherine. She is survived by her children Bonnie, George, Scott, Leo, Brian, Dan, and Mary, 13 grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 13 at 11:00 a.m. at the Essex Community Church, 2306 Lakeshore Rd., Essex, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to the Essex Community Fund, P.O. Box 101, Essex, NY 12936 or the Essex Community Church, P.O. Box 125, Attention: Dorothy Bliss, Essex, NY 12936.