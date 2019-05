SPRING BURIAL NOTICE: A Graveside Service for Adele F. Jones, 79, of Ticonderoga,who passed away on November 19, 2018, will take place on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the family plot of the Mt. Hope Cemetery of Ticonderoga. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga.