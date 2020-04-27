BEEKMANTOWN | Gregory C. Bell, 60, of the Ashley Road, Beekmantown passed away unexpectedly on Sunday April 26, 2020 at his home. He was born in Plattsburgh on October 25, 1959, the son of Clifton and Deanna (Brown) Bell.

Greg was a graduate of Beekmantown Central School Class of 1977 and a graduate of Plattsburgh State University Class of 1981 with a Bachelor’s Degree in accounting. He was Finance Manager for Clinton County for 25 years, retiring in February of this year.

Greg loved most spending time with his loving wife, children, grandkids, and siblings. He was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling, boating, camping, vacations in Hawaii, cruises, celebrating holidays with family (especially Christmas), spending summer days poolside or on the lake, and socializing with friends. Greg loved fresh brownies, ice cream, and spaghetti. He cherished catching up with friends when he was preparing income tax returns every spring. Everyone that knew Greg, knew he was the first person you could call or visit for a laugh, smile, help, or just to talk. He always put others needs before his own. His selflessness has impacted so many lives.

Greg was predeceased by his father Clifton Bell and a brother Curtis Bell.

He is survived by his loving wife Jeanene (Kourofsky) Bell, his children Melody (Brandon) Hearns, Eric (Sarah) Bell, his mother Deanna Bell, his siblings: Ann (Lenny) Vaughn, Michael (Laurie) Bell, Jonathan Bell and his fiancé Gerralyn, a sister-in-law Karen Bell, four grandchildren: Miliana, Brody, Callen, and Cassidy; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and a lifetime of cherished friends.

Due to the pandemic crisis, visitation and services will be private for family only.

A public memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date and will be announced.

Interment will be at St. Alexander’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Greg’s memory may be made to the Beekmantown Volunteer Fire Department.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown Funeral Home, Plattsburgh. Online condolences may be offered at www.brownfuneralhomeinc.com.