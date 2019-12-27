MIDDLEBURY/CROWN POINT | HAROLD “MORT” WOODS

Mort passed away peacefully on December 26, 2019 after a battle with cancer. Mort was born on July 26, 1946, the son of Clyde and Muriel (Sprague) Woods. The first of their nine children.

Mort worked on the family farm for many, many years. After the family farm was sold, he went on to work at other area farms. Then Mort realized a long-held dream and went to work driving truck, both locally and over the road.

Mort was ever the sociable soul. He never met a stranger in his life, just people he hadn't yet made friends with. Mort was always quick with a joke or a jab. His favorite thing to do when he was not working was playing pool. Mort participated in leagues and tournaments all over the area, collecting friends and memories as he went.

Mort was predeceased by his parents, his wife Penelonpe (Gonzalez), two sons, Paul and David, and one brother, Craig.

Mort is survived by his siblings Judith (Jack) Napper of Westport, Susan (Roger) Pidgeon of Middlebury, Daniel of Crown Point, Kenneth of Moriah, Jean (David) Payne of Crown Point, Anna (Nick) Elliott of Lawrenceville GA, Mary (John) O'Hara of Crown Point. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews as well as many great nieces and great nephews and one great great niece.

The family would like to thank all of Mort's pool buddies and his friends at the Old Mine in Moriah for all their love and support as his illness progressed. A Celebration of Life will be held for Mort at the Old Mine in Moriah on January 4, 2020 at 3:00 pm. Please come and join us. Bring your memories, your stories and your pool cues.