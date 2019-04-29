HAGUE | Harriet May (Yaw) Cole, 81 of Hague, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Elderwood Village Nursing Home of Ticonderoga surrounded by her family.

Born in Hague, February 28, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Harvey Edward and Lillian Caroline (Becker) Yaw.

Harriet was a lifelong resident of Hague. Through the years, she was employed by many local restaurants including the Indian Kettles of Hague. Most recently, she was employed as a Greeter at Wal-Mart of Ticonderoga

.She loved to bake and also enjoyed gardening in her beautiful yard. She also loved spending time with her dog Sophia.

Survivors include her three children, Ricky Cole of Ticonderoga, Jacqueline Fleury and her husband Darren of Ticonderoga, Hannah Cole of Crown Point; 6 grandchildren, Jo-Anne Lowell, Ricky Cole Jr., Melissa Cole of Connecticut, Nicki Mosier of Hague, Derek Fleury of Ticonderoga, Tyler Cole of Ticonderoga, and 8 great grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters, Lillian Lawrence, Wilhelmina St. Pierre of Connecticut and Frederica Sharpe of Virginia and a brother Harvey Yaw of Ticonderoga, and many nieces and nephews.

She was pre-deceased by three sisters, Marie Blowers of Connecticut, Priscilla Blowers of Florida, and her twin Consuella Pitcher of Connecticut and one brother, Rolland Yaw of Ticonderoga and an infant daughter Jo-Anne Cole.

Relatives and friends may call Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.Interment will take place at a later date at the family plot of the Valley View Cemetery of Ticonderoga.