NORTH CREEK | Hazel A. Minder, 94 of Fairview Avenue, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at Elderwood at North Creek.

Born at Glens Falls Hospital, January 16, 1925, Hazel was the daughter of the late Percy and Edith Allen.

After graduation from North Creek High School, she attended Paine Hall in New York City, obtaining an associate’s degree for practice as a medical secretary. Upon her return to North Creek, she spent five years working for Dr. James A. Glenn.

Hazel then met and married her beloved husband of 57 years Joseph G. Minder on December 8, 1948 in North Creek; at which time she started her full-time career as a loving mother, wife and caregiver.

Above all Hazel was a devoted, loving mother, wife and grandmother, always demonstrating a sincere, unselfish concern for others. Her positive attitude, caring manner and faith are an inspiration to those fortunate enough to have known her. She cherished time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She especially enjoyed her annual summer trips to Maine, being able to take one last trip this past summer at the age of 93.

In addition to her parents, Hazel was predeceased by her husband Joseph, brother Leo Allen of Plattsburgh and sister Myra Woodward of North Creek.

Survivors include her sons Robert J. Minder (Eileen) of South Glens Falls, Jack T. Minder of North River; her brother Roger Allen (Mary Ann) of Las Vegas; her grandchildren Justin R. Minder (Sandra) of Albany, NY and Lindsey A. Minder of Boston, MA; great grandchildren Linnea and Colvin Minder of Albany, NY; sister in-law Marcia Minder of Palm City, FL; along with several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Hazel’s family from 12 to 2 pm, Friday, April 19th at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main Street, Warrensburg.

A funeral service to celebrate her life will immediately follow the visitation at 2 pm, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at the Union Cemetery in North Creek.

While far too many to mention, Hazel and Joe were eternally grateful for all the love, friendship and support shared with and provided by their many friends, neighbors, caregivers and the North Creek community as a whole.

In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Hazel can be made to Elderwood at North Creek, Town of Johnsburg Library, or to a charity of your choice.

