Helen M. Vanderhoof -October 01, 1927 - February 16, 2019

PORT HENRY - | Helen Gurge Vanderhoof, 91, of Port Henry NY passed away at Elderwood in Ticonderoga on February 16, 2019 with loving family by her side. Born to Hungarian immigrants Helen was the youngest of eight siblings growing up in Bridgeport Connecticut during the Great Depression. She had tremendous love for God, family and her many friends. A parishioner of St. Patrick`s Church in Port Henry Helen was a great believer in the power of prayer. An avid reader and a talented artist she also enjoyed people and fashion. She loved without hesitation and listened in such a way that others loved speaking to her. Helen is survived by daughters Susan and Steve Gagnon of Keeseville NY and Rosemarie and William Woods of Port Henry NY, daughter-in-law Victoria Vanderhoof of Lyndonville VT, granddaughter Kristin and Matt McLean of St Johnsbury VT, grandson Stephen Vanderhoof of Lyndonville VT and six great grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Sarah Carr of Ticonderoga and Maria Vanderhoof of Elizabethtown, niece Cheryl Mauran, goddaughter Terry Mitchell, friend Deb Gregware, her loving caregivers at Elderwood and many nieces and nephews. Helen was predeceased by her husband LeRoy “Jel” Vanderhoof and her son Edward Vanderhoof. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at St Patrick's Church in Port Henry with a reception immediately following at the Parrish Center. Helen never met a dog she did not love. Donations in her memory may be made to North Country SPCA, PO Box 55, 7700 US Rte 9N Elizabethtown, NY 12932.To leave condolences for the family please visit www.harlandfuneralhome.com.