GREENFIELD CENTER/TICONDEROGA | Herbert A. Backus, 76, of Greenfield Center went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

Born April 22, 1943 in Ticonderoga he grew up in Putnam. He enjoyed farm life and was an avid hunter, trapper and all around outdoors man. Herb graduated from Ticonderoga High School class of 1962. A star football player “Big Herb” helped lead his team to the 1961 and 1962 all state competition.

Herbert was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, a member of Mount Defiance Lodge 0794, and a beekeeper. He was a member of the Greenfield Center Baptist Church. Herbert worked 30 years as a boilermaker for Boilermaker Local 197 in Albany working in nuclear power plants, hydroelectric plants, building tanks and installing pollution control devices on various industrial facilities. He was a member of several tractor clubs and enjoyed restoring, displaying and demonstrating antique tractors & farm equipment. Herb was the designer and builder of his unique solar efficient bermed home.

Herbert was predeceased by his parents Irene (Bartholomew) Backus and Herbert K. Backus.

He is survived by the love of his life Kathleen (Davis) Backus, his daughters Regina (Jay) and Pamela; granddaughters: Jacquelyn (Cliff), Faith, Lauren, Cassidy, Carlotta and Grace, sisters: Joyce, Vicki (Donnie), Beverly, Emma and Gayle (Burlin), as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Friends and relatives called 5pm to 7pm, Monday Sept. 23, 2019 at the William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

The funeral service took place on Tuesday September 24, 2019 at 11am at the Greenfield Center Baptist Church, 30 Wilton Road, Greenfield Center, NY 12833. There was a light luncheon served by the church immediately following the service.

Graveside service took place at approximately 2:30pm on Tuesday Sept. 24 at the South Cemetery at 49 Backus Lane, Putnam Station, NY.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 (518) 584-5373.

Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com