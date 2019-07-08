CROWN POINT | Hope Ann Lacey, 29, of Crown Point, NY conceded to her multiple year battle with cancer on Thursday, July 4th, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving and heartbroken family.

Hope was born on August 25, 1989. She was the youngest child of Robert and Belinda Lacey. She was a lifelong resident of Crown Point and was a true Adirondack girl, taking full advantage of the land that she loved. Hope enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and four-wheeling.

Hope was a graduate of Crown Point Central School where she excelled in her love of sports, especially softball. She had a passion for baseball, which she proudly displayed with her beloved Red Sox memorabilia.

Hope was employed with Mountain Lakes Services. Like so many things in her life, she took great pride in a job well done and felt truly honored to be of help others. This was not only a job, but a way of life for Hope as she was always the first one to roll up her sleeves and do whatever needed to be done. Kindness was extremely important to Hope- it was truly how she lived.

Hope had a unique and personal relationship with each person in her life, but her truest love was her family of whom she was always protective and supported by. Throughout her life Hope remained proudest of her roots.

Hope was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Patricia (Pertak) and Eugene Clarke, her uncle Clifford (Skip) Lacey, her aunt Paulette (Lacey) Taylor and her cousin Kennedy Taylor.

Hope is survived by her loving parents Robert and Belinda (Clarke) Lacey, brother Robert (Ashley) Lacey Jr., sister Christina (Chad) Sargent, twin sister Trisha Lacey, paternal grandparents Leo and Shirley (Williams) Lacey, her beloved nieces, Hope’s God Daughter Miss Eva “P” Sargent, Miss Hayleigh Lacey, nephew Master Leo Chase Sargent, God Parents Jill Spring and Joseph Clarke, her partner Gary Stevens, all of Crown Point, NY, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and truly great friends.

Hope’s family would like to extend their deepest heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to the entire community for the continued support for Hope and our family throughout her difficult battle.

Calling hours for Hope will be held Friday July 12 from 5-7 pm at the Harland Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 7:00. A celebration of Hope’s life will be held on Saturday, July 13 at 3:00 pm at her brother Robert’s home on Creek Rd. in Crown Point.

To leave condolences for the family please visit www.harlandfuneralhome.com.