TICONDEROGA | Howard S. “Smitty” Smith, 91, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the Elderwood Village Nursing Home of Ticonderoga, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Ticonderoga, September 13, 1927, he was the son of the late Richard L. and Agnes L. (Dumas) Smith.

Howard was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during W.W. II. He was a lifelong resident of Ticonderoga. He was employed by the International Paper Company of Ticonderoga for 39 years and was a member of the Company’s Quarter Century Club.

He loved people and his greatest enjoyment was his family. He was well known for his affection and hospitality to everyone. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and camping both locally and in Maine.

Mr. Smith was honored by the Putnam Volunteer Fire Department for risking his life on October 22, 1997 to save the lives of four youths who were trapped in an overturned vehicle minutes before bursting into flames.

He was predeceased by his wife of 71 years, Christina Alena Smith on February 1, 2019. He was also predeceased by his grandson, Kristopher Chapleau in Afghanistan, while serving in the U.S. Army, his son in-law Gary Loyd; and also by three brothers, Thomas Gordon Smith, Bernard Smith and Charles H. “Gusher” Smith.

Survivors include his eight children, Bonnie Chapleau of Lexington, Kentucky, Howard “Dick” Smith and his wife, Sue of Rockton, Illinois, Pamela Loyd of Vilonia Arkansas, Julie Evans and her husband, Garth of Clinton, New York, Steven Smith and his wife, Pamela of Ticonderoga, New York, Bruce Smith of Vilonia, Arkansas, Brian Smith and his wife Sharon of Ticonderoga, New York and Donald Smith and his wife, Angie of Ticonderoga, NY; one brother, Donald Smith of Edmond, Oklahoma; two sisters, Harma Zachar of Glens Falls and Margaret Ann Rafferty of Ticonderoga. He is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

