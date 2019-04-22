TICONDEROG | Christopher Lee Frasier, 38, of Ticonderoga, passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at home with his son by his side.

Born in New Britain, Connecticut, he is the son of Lee and Theresa (Thibeault) Frasier.

Chris was employed by the International Paper Company of Ticonderoga.

He was a beloved son, father, brother and fiancé.

A dedicated hard worker with a heart of gold, Chris was a proud pistol permit holder and a member of the NRA. In his spare time, you would find him enjoying his family and friends, playing the guitar, working around the home or on his truck. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing with his boys or creating beautiful works of art with his carpentry skills.

His survivors include his fiancée, Amanda Benedict and three sons, Evan, Nicholas and Brett Frasier; his parents, Lee and Theresa Frasier; his sister, Kelly and her husband, Brandon Trudeau and their son, Liam and daughter, Nevaeh; his father-in-law, Tim Benedict, and mother-in-law, Michelle Benedict; brother and sister-in-law, Cory Benedict and Jennifer Chandler and their two children, McKenna and Trent; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, he held close including David Carpenter, Kenneth Andrea, and David Hurlburt, Jr.

He is pre-deceased by his aunt, Janice Frasier; uncle, Jake Thibeault, Jr., paternal grandparents, Clifton and Geraldine Frasier; and maternal grandparents, Jacques and Fay Thibeault.

Chris was loved by all, and loved everyone just as much and will be greatly missed.

Relatives and friends may call from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St. Ticonderoga. Prayers Services will take place with the Rev. Howard Venette at 11:00 a.m. and the Rev. Roger Richards at 11:30 a.m.

Chris’ motorcycle friends will gather at the funeral home by 11:15 a.m. and will lead a procession to the EMA of Ticonderoga, where a celebration of life will take place, following the Services.