TICONDEROGA | Ida Mae Greenwood, 74, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the CVPH Medical Center of Plattsburgh.

Born in Saratoga Springs, March 10, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Albert S. and Helen E. (Garrant) Joubert.

Ida has been a resident of Ticonderoga for most of her life.

She raised her family with loving care and her greatest enjoyment was her family. She was a generous person with a big heart who welcomed everyone with open arms.

Ida was pre-deceased by her husband, Lyman Greenwood; her son, Mark Greenwood; and her sister, Helen Joubert.

Survivors include her four children, Joseph A. Greenwood, Corinna M. Harrington, Jason J. Greenwood and his wife, Tasha, and Crystal Greenwood; two brothers, Richard Joubert and Eugene Joubert, and three sisters, Doris Stuhl, Mary Lucarelli and Joyce Joubert. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Karie Lynn and Jericca Harrington, and two great-grandchildren, Leon and Brookelynn McKeown.

Relatives and friends may call Friday, March 8, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A Funeral Service will follow on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home. The Rev. Sheridan Race, II, will officiate.

Interment will take place in the Spring at the family plot of the Valley View Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com