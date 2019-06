SPRING BURIAL NOTICE: A Graveside Service for Ida Mae Greenwood, 74, of Ticonderoga, who passed away on February 28, 2019, will take place on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the family plot of the Valley View Cemetery of Ticonderoga. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga.