CHESTERTOWN | Irene Berson, 97, passed away on December 8, 2018 at Glens Falls Hospital with her daughter at her side.She was born March 19, 1921 in Berlin, Germany, the daughter of the late George and Hedwig (Roblick) Rambow.She went to business school at Konig Wusterhausan in Berlin, Germany. While in Germany, she worked as a secretary at the Police Hospital in Berlin from 1939 to 1945. Irene came to the United States in 1952. She worked for 25 years in the meat department at Grand Union in Stony Point as a meat wrapper.Several years after the death of her husband, Irene moved to the Adirondacks to be with her daughter. They enjoyed many conversations, shopping adventures, watching the wildlife around the home and planting beautiful flowers. One of her favorite activities was traveling all over Vermont. These day trips included apple picking, boat rides and stopping at every garden center between Vermont and New York. She will also be missed for her wonderful baking, especially the many German treats she would make for Christmas and birthdays. Irene lived a full and satisfying life. In addition to her parents, her husband, Alex Berson, predeceases her.Survivors include her loving daughter, Britta (Robert) Bush of Chestertown; her granddaughter, Yvonne (Jason) Fabbri and their children, Alexis, Anthony, Nicolas and her grandson, Michael Bush.According to her wishes, they'll be no church services . The family will have a memorial early summer.