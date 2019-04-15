Irene E. ( Manley) Shabello , 63, Beloved daughter, sister, aunt and mother passed away peacefully at Glens Falls Hospital on Sunday December 9, 2018, from a long courageous battle with cancer.

Born on March 18, 1955 in Port Henry, N.Y. she was the daughter of Raymond L. Manley Barbara ( Manley ) Miner.Irene (Rene) had a passion for taking photos always had a camera in hand to capture life’s moments. When asked she’d say “It’s amazing how much things and people change and that sometimes memories are all you have”.

Survivors are her four brothers Raymond Manley of Port Henry, Louis and Deborah Manley of Crown Point, Joseph Manley of Port Henry and Thomas Manley of Port Henry; one sister Bill and Mary Herrick of Ironville N.Y.; and daughter Ashley Hall and son in-law William Podmore of Schroon Lake and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her father Raymond L. Manley, brother Ronnie Manley and 2 sister in-laws Karen and Terry Manley.There will be no calling hours.Graveside services for Irene and her mother Barbara Miner will be on May 10, 2019 at 12:15pm at Saint Patrick Cemetery in Moriah.