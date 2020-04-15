TICONDEROGA| Jacqueline M. Pelerin, 88, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at her residence, with her loving family by her side.

Born in Crown Point, June 17, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Constance (Clodgo) Curtis.

Jackie attended Ticonderoga High School. She married Albert F. Pelerin on July 29, 1949. They were married 63 years.

She enjoyed summers camping with family and friends. Her hobbies were playing cards, knitting and crocheting. She also loved bowling and it was a huge part of her life for many years.

Jackie had an unparalleled passion for the New York Yankees and loved watching all of their games.

"Nonnie" was famously known for her mac-n-cheese at family gatherings and was especially enjoyed by her grandchildren.

Jackie is survived by her sons: Derrick "Rick" (MaryLou) Pelerin, of Ticonderoga, and Keith (Bonnie) Pelerin, of Dannemora; and daughter-in-law, Starr Pelerin, of Ticonderoga. She is also survived by siblings: Norma Gilbo, Kenneth (Sally) Curtis, Barbara Cobb, and Thomas (Mary) Curtis, all of Ticonderoga; grandchildren: Brandon (Anna) Pelerin, Darrin (Lindsey) Pelerin, Michael Tennian, Sarah Wardell, Jessica (Zach) Pelerin, Christopher (Samantha) Pelerin, Tara (George) Adkins, Adam (Deanna) Beeman, Nicholas Pelerin, and Emmalena Pelerin; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Jackie was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Constance Curtis; her husband, Albert F. Pelerin, Sr.; and her son, Albert Fred Pelerin, Jr. She was also predeceased by her siblings: Melvyn Curtis, Janice Morse, and Reginald Curtis.

There are no immediate funeral arrangements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jackie’s memory may be made to High Peaks Hospice, PO Box 205, Mineville, NY 12956.