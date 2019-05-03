TICONDEROGA | James Carrie, 88, of Highland Lakes, New Jersey and formerly of Ticonderoga, New York, and Bradenton, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the Firemen’s Home of Boonton, New Jersey.

Born in Paterson, New Jersey, November 17, 1930, he was the son of the late James and Ellen (Milsop) Carrie.

James was a graduate of Passaic County Community College and William Paterson University of Wayne, NJ.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served during the Korean War.

He was employed by the Ford Motor Company for many years. Prior to his retirement in 1990, he had a distinguished career with the Paterson Fire Department for 27 years and served as Battalion Chief. He was involved in the company’s ambulance deployment, emergency services, and their civil defense team.

Mr. Carrie was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church of Bradenton, FL and the First Baptist Church of Ticonderoga, NY.

He was a member of the American Legion of Paterson, NJ, the Wayne Elks Lodge of Wayne, New Jersey, and the Paterson Fire Fighters Association.

He was pre-deceased by his parents; and by his sister and brother-in-law, Ellen and Norman Thomas.

He is survived by his nephew, Larry J. Moore and his wife, Nancy of Highland Lakes, New Jersey.

Relatives and friends may call Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga, NY. A Graveside Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the family plot of the Mt. Hope Cemetery of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Bill Whittington, Pastor of the First Baptist Church of Ticonderoga, NY, will officiate.

