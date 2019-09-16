TICONDEROGA | James Frederick Bushey, 65, of Ticonderoga, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 13, 2019.

Born in Ticonderoga, September 30, 1953, he was the son of Alfred Bushey and Jean (O’Dell) Chevalier.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, having served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion Post # 224 of Ticonderoga.

Jimmy was a lifelong resident of Ticonderoga. He lived a simple life, enjoying hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed going to hunting camp and spending times with his buddies, Mike, Doug, Allen, Bob, Dave, Tim, Paul and John.

Survivors include his four brothers, Brian Porter of Warrensburg, Kyle Porter and his wife Donna, Dickie Porter, and Kelly Porter, all of Ticonderoga; and several nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will take place on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the family plot of the Meadow Knoll Cemetery of Putnam Station. The Rev. Howard J. Venette will officiate.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga.