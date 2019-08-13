James G. Riley, 49, of Kendall, NY passed away July 3rd at Rochester General Hospital after a brief illness.

Born on May 14, 1970 in Albany, NY. Jim was the son of the late Joan and Alfred “Mike” Riley. Jim was six months old when his family moved to Indian Lake. He was a 1989 graduate of Indian Lake Central School. After the deaths of his parents Jim moved to Rochester, NY . He married Jackie Sprague and had three children.

In addition to Jim’s parents he was predeceased by his daughter Shelby Riley, his sister Joanne Hall, and a brother John Riley. He is survived by his sons Jonathan Riley, Micheal Riley, his grandson Robert Elmer, his companion of 18 years Sherri Benjamin all of the Rochester, NY area, two brothers Michael J. Riley his wife Roby, Alfred “Mickey” Riley, two sisters Donna Husson, her husband Rick Husson and Kelly Gallagher, several nieces and nephews, including a very special “more like a brother” nephew Alfred “Skip” Riley and his wife Cindy.

Jim was employed by Meyers RV Superstore of Rochester, NY for several years.

Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with his dog Willow, camping with his friends, spending time in the backyard by the pool with Sherri who he affectionately called “Wifey.” He especially enjoyed watching the cardinals and feeding the deer. Jim enjoyed family gatherings and parties, and many times was the life of the party.

In honor of Jim’s request, there were no formal calling hours. However, the family will be having a small memorial service in Jim’s honor at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Indian Lake, NY on August 24th at 1:30pm. Following the service, family and friends will gather at the American Legion for a celebration of Jim’s life. There will be a private burial.