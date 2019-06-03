James "Jim" Edward French, 79, of Port Henry, NY, passed away on May 24, 2019 in Ticonderoga.

Jim was born in Moriah NY to Walter and Irene French on January 12, 1940. He married Patricia Carey on July 4, 1987. He worked as a laborer for Essex County Highway Department until his retirement in 1997. He was a member of LCBF, Yankees fan, enjoyed fishing, BBQs, motorcycles, western movies and spending time down at Port Henry Beach or in Macﾒs parking lot with the love of his life, Patricia.

Jim is survived by his spouse, Patricia French; Children, Jimmy (Sondra) French, Scott (Christina) MacDougal, Peter (Penny) McCoy, Paula (Mark) King; Brother, Fred (Barbara) French and Sister, Eleanor (John) Lahtinen. Along with several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

His parents, Walter and Irene (McDonough) French and a sister Marion (Frances) Drake precede Jim in death.

Calling Hours and Service will be at 6pm, Monday, June 3, 2019 at Lake Champlain Bible Fellowship, 6 Church Street, Port Henry, NY with Pastor John Clark & Pastor Alric Lewis officiating.