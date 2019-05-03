TICONDEROG | James R. “Jim” McKee, 76, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, with his loving family at his side.

He was born in Ticonderoga on January 9, 1943, the son of Ralph and Elaine (Butler) McKee.

Jim graduated from Hague Central School and went on to enlist in the U.S. Marines.

Jim was proud of his time in the Service and later became a Commander for the VFW Post # 146 in Ticonderoga.

After his discharge, he was employed by International Paper Company for 41 years, retiring in 2005.

In 1999, Jim became a member of the Catholic Church, becoming a Lector and Lay Minister, and a member of the Knights of Columbus. In Jim’s own words – “It was a life changing experience”.

Jim’s life revolved around the Church and especially his family. He was most proud of his four grandchildren and most recent addition, his great-grandson, Rhett, born on April 11th. We all know in our hearts that he held on to meet him.

He was pre-deceased by his parents, Ralph and Elaine; his father and mother-in-law, Louis and Melvina Trudeau; five brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Jean; and their children, Glenn (Lori) McKee of Hague and Amy (Scott) Merrill of Moreau; his precious grandchildren, Nathan Merrill, Jordan (Austin) McKiernan, Sydni Merrill and Cassidy McKee; and his great-grandson, Rhett McKiernan. He is also survived by a brother, Peter (Jane) McKee of Wilton; and a sister, Lana (Gary) Thrall of Marengo, Illinois; several nieces and nephews and his lifelong friend, Leo Ross. He would be upset if we didn’t mention his beloved dogs, Casey and Millie, who were also by his side at the end.

Relatives and friends may call Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga. The Rev Howard J. Venette, Pastor, will officiate.

The Rite of Committal with Military Honors will follow at the family plot of St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

Jim’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the Doctors and staff at UVM; Dr. Glen Chapman; Christy, Ashley and Sue from High Peaks Hospice; and also to his many special neighbors who were always there for him.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim’s name to High Peaks Hospice or St. Mary’s School of Ticonderoga.

