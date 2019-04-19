North Hudson | James R. Caza 71 passed away on Tuesday April 9, 2019 at Elderwood Nursing Home in North Creek, he was the son of Joseph Caza Sr. and Marion. Born in Ticonderoga, July 9, 1947 he lived all of his life in North Hudson.

He was very kind and helpful to people. He loved to help John & Jean Gokey at their Auctions for many years, He also loved to go on trips with John & drive his truck and get lost, they had a lot of fun together. He liked to go fishing and watch wrestling.

He is survived by several brothers, sisters, nieces , nephews and friends. Many thanks to Elderwood Nursing Home & North Country Health Care for taken such care of him.

A services will be held at a later date.