Janice F. Fay

June 8, 1963- June 14, 2019

Putnam, NY and Wingate, NC | Janice F. Fay, formerly of Putnam, NY passed away peacefully on June 14, 2019 after a brief illness.

Born on June 8, 1963 in Jersey City, NJ, she was the daughter of Joel and Margaret Murphy of Dresden, NY.

On July 1, 1988 she married Robert Fay in Somerville, NJ. She moved to Upstate NY in 1990 with her family where she resided until 2005. In 2005 she relocated to North Carolina where she became a successful Real Estate Agent with Century 21 and where she resided until her passing.

Janice enjoyed her job and spending time at their beach house in Myrtle Beach, SC. Her family was always most important, Janice was the biggest cheerleader for her three children and a beloved Gigi to her grandchildren. Anyone who knew Janice has a wonderful memory of her. She was the life of the party, always having the ability to make everyone around her laugh.

Janice leaves behind her loving husband of 30 years, Robert, and three children; Robert Fay Jr. of Myrtle Beach, SC, Ashley Fay of Monroe, NC and Jamie Teliz (Gerardo) of Wingate, NC. She is also survived by her parents and three siblings, Jay Murphy (Cari) of Belle Mead, NJ, Donna Wood (David) of Whitehall, NY and Kim Barber (Frank) of Dresden, NY; five grandchildren, Jevyn, Jayce and Amyah Morales, Samyrah and Lilly Fay; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will be holding a private service at a later date.