TICONDEROGA | Janice H. Morse, 83, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at her residence.

Born in Ticonderoga, October 26, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Constance (Clodgo) Curtis.

Janice was a lifelong resident of Ticonderoga. She was employed by J.J. Newberry’s of Ticonderoga as a Sales Clerk for many years.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Douglas E. Morse. They were married on June 2, 1962. She is also survived by two sons, Dayne H. Schryer of Ticonderoga and Douglas Morse, Jr. of Great Falls, Montana; one daughter, Rhonda M. Beals of Eatonville, WA; two brothers, Kenneth C. Curtis and Thomas Curtis, both of Ticonderoga; three sisters, Jacqueline Pelerin, Norma Gilbo and Barbara Cobb, all of Ticonderoga; nine grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was pre-deceased by two brothers, Melvyn Curtis and Reginald Curtis.

There are no services scheduled.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga.