ALBANY | Jean A. Hopkins of Albany, died on June 18, 2019 at Albany Medical Center Hospital. Jean was born on December 07, 1925 in Ticonderoga, NY to the late Francis and Elsie Sweet Hopkins.

Jean graduated from Ticonderoga High School in 1943, attended Cornell University and graduated from Saint Rose College. She was employed by Albany Medical Center for 42 years working in the Clinical Chemistry Department. She then volunteered at Albany Med for another 31 years.

She loved to ski and served as an Amateur Instructor, as a Sr. Patrolman of the National Ski Patrol and as an Alpine Race Official for the US Ski Assoc. She also was an official timer at the downhill races at the 1980 Olympics. Jean was a long time member of the Albany Ski Club and the Capital District Ski Council.

Jean was a member of All Saints parish. She belonged to many groups both at the church, St. Rose, Albany Med and in her home town of Ticonderoga.

Jean was predeceased by her sister Barbara Francisco of Brant Lake, her niece Ann Pigeon, and her brothers in law: Bruce, Don, Tom and Pat.

Survivors include her sisters Carolyn Malaney of Ticonderoga, Helen Johnson of Batavia and Frances Arthur of Voorheesville. She is also survived by 24 nieces and nephews, 53 greats, and 67 great greats.

Many thanks to all who cared for her and loved her. Local viewing will be at the McVeigh Funeral Home on Friday, June 21 from 4-7p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church in Ticonderoga on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a visiting hour at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.

The family requests no flowers. If you wish, contributions may be made to the College of St. Rose Annual Fund, The Albany Medical Center Annual Fund or the Ticonderoga Alumni Association.