Jean E. SpragueJuly 26

MORIAH | Jean E. Sprague, 95, of Moriah, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at the CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh on Dec. 18, 2018. She was born in Rutland, VT, on July 26, 1923, the daughter of Edmund and Veda (Grimes) Sergeant. After the family moved to Ticonderoga and then Moriah, she graduated high school from the Sherman Collegiate Institute at Moriah Corners. It was during this time that she met her future husband, Vernon “Peck” Sprague.After having three of her five children in the 1940s, Jean took on the task of raising them alone while her husband served in the military overseas during World War II. She often told stories about this time of her life. In 1949, she and her husband built the house that she would live in for the rest of her life, in close proximity to much of her family.Two more children were born later, and then she went to work in the school cafeteria at Moriah Corners. When centralization happened in 1969, Jean moved down to the new school and continued working there until retirement in 1988. She would spend her long retirement being visited by family, with whom she enjoyed recounting her many past experiences, and watching sports on TV. She was known as a welcoming and generous soul by everyone who knew her. Known throughout her family to be a good scratch cook, Jean could somehow take bits and pieces out of her refrigerator and turn them into a delicious meal.She was predeceased by her husband Vernon, her daughter Lori (Sprague) Vogel, one grandson Derek “Boomer” Sprague, her son-in-law Edward Leclair, her parents, a sister, June Mero, and a brother, Malcolm Sergeant.She is survived by her sister, Ruth Spaulding, her son Derek (Lani) Sparague of Moriah, daughters Diane (Joe) Lashway and Jeanne (Edward) Leclair of Moriah, and Joni (Dwight) Burkett of Ferrisburg, VT, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all so very special to her.Thank you to the staff members of Elizabethtown Community Hospital, Elderwood facility in Ticonderoga and the CVPH Medical Center for their compassionate care.There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held sometime next spring. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Jean’s memory can do so to the Moriah Ambulance Squad. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.harlandfuneralhome.com.