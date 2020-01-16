CHILSON | Jean K. Treadway, 92, of Chilson, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Elderwood of Ticonderoga, with her loving daughters by her side.

Born in Ticonderoga, January 28, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Katherine (Villmore) Osier.

Mrs. Treadway was a lifelong resident of Chilson. She and her husband, James Treadway, owned and operated Treadway’s Service Station in Chilson for many years. She also was employed by Glens Falls National Bank of Ticonderoga for several years. She later owned and operated a Health Food Store in Chilson for several years.

Jean was a member of the Chilson Methodist Church. She was a member of the Chilson Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and was instrumental in organizing the Chilson Annual Dinner Dance.

She was pre-deceased by her husband, James F. Treadway and also by her son, Charles Treadway.

Survivors include her two daughters, Judy Donovan and her husband, Pat and Kimberly Olcott and her husband, Shawn, all of Chilson. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Patricia Donovan, Matthew Donovan, Shannon Bent, Victoria Loner, Corey Robbins, and Mersadie Olcott-Mascarenas; and seven great-grandchildren, Shavonna Bent, Seth Bent, Max Adt, James Robbins, Oaklee Olcott, Crickett Robbins and Alexander Loner; and many nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will take place in the spring at the family plot of the Chilson Community Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com