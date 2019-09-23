WITHERBEE, NY | Jeanie (Gigi) Leona Trombley (74) of Witherbee, NY passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Elderwood of Ticonderoga.

Jeanie was born in Northfield, Vt. to the late Leo and Dorothy (Savage) Trombley.

Jeanie is predeceased by her life partner Emile (Buffy) Caves; brothers Leonard, Raymond, Fredrick Trombley and James Parent; sister Mary Trombley; sister-in-law Doris Trombley; nieces Sandi and Sally Anne Stowell; nephews Leo MacDougal, Edward Harter and Scott Fields.

Jeanie is survived by her siblings Dorothy (Rod) Stowell, Leo (Theresa) Trombley, Rachel (William) MacDougal, Thelma (Joseph) Gaddor, Mariona (John) Townsend, Henry (Tina) Trombley; sister-in-laws Chris Trombley, Jackie Trombley, Carla Lewis, Katrinka Trombley and brother-in-law Mike Pelkey; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, family and friends.

Jeanie enjoyed being a seamstress working at Vanrealt and Bearpark. She also worked at Simmons and helping friends Bill and Colleen Cohen. She was also a member of the Mineville-Witherbee Ladies Auxiliary for many years. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with family, sharing stories, cooking, crocheting, knitting, sewing, attending bingo, babysitting, watching her soap operas, doing word search puzzles and playing/singing with her nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 from 5-7 pm at the Harland Funeral Home in Port Henry. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, Sept. 26 at 11:00 am at All Saints Church in Mineville. A gathering to celebrate her life will be held at the Moriah Fire House, Moriah, NY.

