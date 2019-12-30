CROWN POINT | Jeanne LaFave Duval McMurtry, Crown Point NY. Passed away peacefully at home on December 27, 2019.

Born June 14, 1951, a Flag Day Baby, to Roland “Buck” LaFave and Joyce (Thatcher) LaFave.

Graduated from Crown Point Central School in 1969, having just coordinated and celebrated her 50th class reunion at Penfield this past August.

Jeanne had been employed by Essex County Champlain National Bank and Ticonderoga Federal Credit Union. The friendships she made at these institutions were very special to her, both co-workers and customers. Since her retirement in 2014 she has kept very active with her genealogy research, volunteering at Penfield Homestead Museum, clerking for the Crown Point Central School Board of Directors, coordinating the solemn cemetery tour on Memorial Day in Crown Point, travel, The Red Hat Society and Daughters of the Revolution. One of her proudest accomplishments was completing the Adirondack 102 tour with her traveling buddies (Kama, Sue and MJ).

She had previously held roles of an Auxiliary Member and Fire Commissioner for the A.E. Phelps Fire Department in Crown Point.

She was predeceased by a brother, Phillip LaFave, her parents, in-laws and her second husband, Ronald McMurtry.

Survivors include her brother, Thomas LaFave, her first husband, James Duval, her children Jodi (Rory) Gibbs and Jamie (Melissa) Duval along with her grandchildren Joshua Gibbs, Jacob Gibbs, Alexis Gibbs, Courtney Meachem, James Duval and Noel Duval and her great-grandchildren, Jayla Gibbs, Silas Gibbs, Micah Gibbs, Gander Genier and Owen Ross. And as the “Queen Aunt” she also has several treasured nieces and nephews along with cousins and friends. Her family was her most cherished gift and time spent with them was treasured. Additionally, she leaves behind her dog Ellie and her cat Shadow “Kit”.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harland’s Funeral Home.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, January 1, 2020 6-8pm at Harland’s Funeral Home in Port Henry NY.

A mass in honor of Jeanne will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 11am at Sacred Heart Church in Crown Point, NY.

A reception will follow at her daughter’s home in Crown Point.

“Farewell dear friends as you pass by, as you are now so once was I. As I am now so you must be. Prepare for death and follow me.”