TICONDEROGA | Joan Ann Forkas, 82, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Elderwood of Ticonderoga.

Born in Ticonderoga, November 1, 1937, she was daughter of the late Kenneth E. and Dorothy H. (Bacon) Woodard.

Joan was a graduate of Ticonderoga High School, Class of 1955.

She was a lifelong resident of Ticonderoga and was self-employed as a Beautician for many years.

Joan was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

She was pre-deceased by her husband of 53 years, Joseph R. Forkas on July 22, 2015. She was also pre-deceased by four brothers, Kenneth Woodard, Jr., Gilbert Woodard, James Woodard and Percy Woodard; and by one sister, Adele F. Jones.

Survivors include her three sons, Thomas J. Forkas, Louis J. Forkas and Stephen M. Forkas, all of Ticonderoga; four sisters, Nancy LaTour of Hague, Kathy Flores of Glens Falls, Rosemary Moore of Putnam Station, and Linda Woodard of Putnam Station. She is also survived by four granddaughters, Sara, Samantha Joe, Jessica and Naomi; and three great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends may Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A Funeral Service will follow on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

The Rite of Committal will take place in the Spring at the family plot of the Mt. Hope Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com