TICONDEROGA | Joan Elizabeth LaBounty, 88, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the Elderwood Nursing Home of Ticonderoga.

Born October 2, 1931, in Ticonderoga, she was the daughter of the late Emery and Mildred (Crossman) Wisell.

Joan was a lifetime resident of Ticonderoga. She was employed by the E.M.A. of Ticonderoga and the Ticonderoga Elks Lodge for many years.

She was pre-deceased by her husband, Thomas LaBounty on February 17, 2008.

Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly Ferguson of Ticonderoga; her son, Kendal Mott and his wife, Fawn, of Ticonderoga; three step-children, Thomas LaBounty of Mountain Home, North Carolina, Robert LaBounty of Ticonderoga, and Donna Thompson of Schroon Lake; two brothers, Walter “Bud” Wisell of California and Jack Wisell of New York City. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Nicole Nadeau, Charles Nadeau, Jason Nadeau, Kristina Melton, Samantha Ferguson, Jonathan Ferguson, Rachel Mott, Jessica Farmosa, and Rebecca Norton; eight great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will take place at Kendal’s home, 159 Shore Airport Road, Ticonderoga, on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com