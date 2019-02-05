Elizabethtown | Joan Trombly passed away peacefully on January 21, 2019 at her home in Elizabethtown, New York. She was born on March 15, 1931 in Mineville, New York. Her parents were Norris and Ruth (Martin) Chappell. She graduated from Moriah High School, class of 1948, and married Alfred Trombly, Jr. on October15, 1949. Joan lived in Elizabethtown, New York for 50 years, moving back to Mineville until November of 2014, at which time she returned to Elizabethtown, residing at the Bouquet Valley Housing Facility. Both she and her family were active members of St. Elizabeth's Church, and she also took an active part in visiting the residents of the Horace Nye Infirmary/Essex Center for over 40 years. She is survived by her son Christopher and wife Carol of Wadhams, New York, his sons Christopher, Jr. and his family of Mountain Home, Idaho, and Jeffrey of New Haven, Vermont, and also her son Norris and wife Lucinda of Freeport, Maine and their son Francis Oakes of Denver, Colorado.

Her family and St. Elizabeth's Church were the most important part of her life. She will be interred and a mass celebrated at St. Elizabeth's this coming spring. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Heald Funeral Home, 7521 Court Street, Elizabethtown.

