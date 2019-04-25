TICONDEROGA | JoAnn M. “Nina” Rafferty, 77, of Ticonderoga, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Elderwood Village of Ticonderoga.

Born in Ticonderoga, March 23, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Josephine (Pozzouli) Tobin.

JoAnn has been a lifelong resident of Ticonderoga. She was employed by the International Paper Company of Ticonderoga for many years and was a member of the Company’s Quarter Century Club.

She was pre-deceased by her husband, Walter F. Rafferty on July 9, 2011. They were married on May 23, 1975.

Survivors include her three children, Debra Dickerson of Schenectady, Bruce Dickerson and his wife, Kristin of Marietta, Georgia and Donna Kunkel and her husband, Dave of St. Augustine, Florida; three step-children, Deborah Skinner and her husband, Matt of Crown Point, Thomas Rafferty of Fayetteville, North Carolina and Lauri Rafferty of Ticonderoga; her Aunt Genevieve Merriam of Ticonderoga; and many grandchildren.

JoAnn was known for her great sense of humor and her love for the outdoors. She also loved travelling with her husband, Walt.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Aunt Gen for always being there for JoAnn.

Relatives and friends may call Monday, May 6, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A Funeral Service will follow at 5:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. The Rev. Howard J. Venette, Pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga, will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Rafferty’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205.

