TICONDEROGA | Joanne D. Wakeling, 77, of Ticonderoga and formerly of North Brunswick, New Jersey, passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 28, 2019.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, August 31, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence, Sr. and Ruth (Noak) Best.

Joanne has been a resident of Ticonderoga since 1994. She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga.

Joanne was a member of the Ticonderoga Senior Citizens Club.

She was pre-deceased by her parents; her husband, Edward W. Wakeling; her brother, Lawrence Best; and her sister, Nancy Best.

Survivors include her sister-in-law, Tammy Best; and two nephews, Justin Best (Laura) and Jared Best; and two nieces, Janine Gadjo (Blake) and Shannon Young (David); and three great-nieces.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Ticonderoga. The Rev. Howard J. Venette, Pastor, will officiate.

Entombment will take place at a later date at Franklin Memorial Park of North Brunswick, New Jersey.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com