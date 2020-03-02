WILLOW PARK, TEXAS - JoAnne Jungers passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, after an 8 year battle with Alzheimer's.

JoAnne was born Sept. 8, 1934, to William and Katherine Ryan in Ellenburg, N.Y.

As a military wife, she traveled the world with her husband, Robert Jungers. They were married for 61 years. Time together with family was so special to her. JoAnne was also very active in her church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Katherine and William Ryan; sisters, Magaret Meagher and Shirley Cashman; and brothers, Gary and Edwin Ryan.

Survivors: Husband, Robert Jungers; children, Michael Jungers and spouse, Debbie, Karin Salinas and spouse, Jason, and Aileen Menchaca and spouse, Lionel; brothers, Terry Ryan, Billy Ryan, Dale Ryan, Roger Ryan, Edward Ryan, Ronald Ryan and Wayne Ryan; sisters, Linda Ryan, Sandra Veivia and Barbara Gero; grandchildren, Shelby Frisbee, Matthew Jungers, Dylan Salinas, Luke Salinas, Louis Menchaca and Mia Menchaca; and great-grandchildren, Trenton Frisbee and Lillian Frisbee.

Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020, in Robert P. Taylor Memorial Chapel, NAS Fort Worth JRB. Interment: 10:15 a.m. Monday, Mar. 9, 2020, Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Rosary: 6 Wednesday in Greenwood Chapel, with a visitation to follow.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association-Fort Worth Chapter.

Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. -Psalm 23:4.