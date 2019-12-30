PLATTSBURGH | Jody Lisa Leavens, of Plattsburgh NY, passed away unexpectedly on December 24th 2019 at 56 years young.

Jody was born in Newport Vermont, on December 26th 1962. Daughter of William “Bill” Leavens and Barbara Leavens Joachim. She was the youngest of four siblings; Gary, Jeff and Cindy.

Jody was educated at Sacred Heart School in Newport, Vermont through her high school years, and she continued her education at Trinity College of Burlington, Vermont. Jody had a long time goal to go back to school and continue her education, as she did. She obtained her BA in Psychology and not long after completed her Masters degree in Education, prior to her 50th Birthday.

Jody was a wonderfully dedicated and loving Mother. She treasured her children; Joseph Deslauriers, Rachel Tart and Martin Deslauriers and embraced every moment with them. She instilled beauty, determination and a zest for life in them that will forever live on.

She especially enjoyed her role as Grammie “Granny Jo” to her three grandchildren; Piper and Isaiah Deslauriers and Mason Tart. Jody was typically found running around the house, playing tag or hide and seek, making her grandchildren laugh. She lived for her grandchildren and loved being a Grammie.

Jody loved to have family over to entertain. Having everyone she loved in one house was something she looked forward to. She would be found in the kitchen making elaborate dinners, having turkey cooking contests with her long-term companion and fiance, Richard Rothstein and of course she always won.

Being outside was one of Jody’s favorite past times. She enjoyed hiking, kayaking, boating, snowshoeing, and taking her grand dogs on walks or to the lake. Jody had a love for adventure and traveling.

Jody was a member of the Upper Jay Art Center which was a passion of hers. She had participated in numerous plays, most recently being Small Mouth Sounds in July 2019. Jody had been acting since she was young and was extremely talented. This influenced her family’s love of the arts, especially her youngest son Marty.

Jody had a long standing career in advertising where she created relationships with everyone she met. She had a contagious sense of humor and a heart filled with compassion.

She is survived by her son Joseph Deslauriers and his wife Lori of Peru, NY, her daughter Rachel Tart and her husband Scott of Plattsburgh, NY, and her son Marty Deslauriers of Plattsburgh, NY, long-term companion and fiance, Richard Rothstein of Plattsburgh, NY, and by grandchildren Piper and Isaiah Deslauriers, Mason Tart, TJ Burl, and Kobe Parrow. She is also survived by her mother Barbara Joachim of Essex Junction, VT, Gary Leavens and his wife Margaret of Derby, VT, Jeff Leavens and his wife Kathy of Milroy, Ind, Cindy Dickerson and her husband Michael of Milton, VT, and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her father William “Bill” Leavens of Derby, VT, and David Joachim of Essex Junction, VT.

Calling hours will be held Friday, January 3, 2019, from 4 to 7 pm at the Hamilton Funeral Home, 294 Mannix Road, Peru. A funeral service will be held Saturday,

January 4, 2019 at 11am at the Plattsburgh United Methodist Church, 127 Beekman Street, Plattsburgh. A reception will follow with details to be announced at the church.

For those who wish, memorials may be made in her memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, PO Box 4527, New York, NY 10163 and/or The Yawkey House, 241 Kent St, Brookline, MA, 02467.

