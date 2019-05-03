PORT HENRY | John “Johnny” Fredrick Rowe, 69, passed away on April 25, 2019 surrounded by his family at the Saratoga Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born November 2, 1949 he was the first born of the late Fredrick & Faye Rowe of Port Henry, NY. John is predeceased by his brother James “Jimmy” Rowe.

He is survived by his sister (Jan Bigalow of Moriah, NY), his brother (Fred Rowe of Naples, FL), his son (John Rowe of Saratoga), his son (Jeremy Mends of Scottsdale, AZ), his daughter (Courtney Rowe of Ticonderoga, NY) and her three children Gia, Frankie and Ophelia. He is also survived by his niece (Sarah Rowe of Ticonderoga, NY) his niece (Jody Olcott of Moriah, NY) and his nephew (Jim Bigalow of Crown Point, NY).

Johnny graduated from Port Henry High School and immediately joined the navy and was a Vietnam War veteran. After serving Johnny lived in Hollywood, FL for several years then returned home to Port Henry and worked at SW&B at International Papers Ti Mill where he enjoyed his work and most importantly his co-workers.

Johnny was a world traveler, enjoyed fishing with his father and brothers, was an avid reader and a long time NY Yankees fan. For those who knew Johnny Rowe, you know he lived life on his own terms, made his own rules, dodged the law, was the loudest person in the room but had the biggest heart. If you had the opportunity to have met him, there is no doubt you have many stories to tell and many stories to keep secret!!!

A celebration to honor his adventurous life will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Knights of Columbus in Port Henry from 12PM-3PM.