If ever there was a person who knew where the great fishing hole was or how to fix anything in the house or the best place to pick blueberries it was John Baughn.

PERU | John Kevin Baughn, 64, of the Fred Thew Road, Peru, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his home under the loving care of his family and Hospice of the North Country.

John (“Papa” or “JB”) was born in Plattsburgh, May 28, 1954, the son of the late Robert and Frances (Burnell) Baughn.

He was the little brother to Gene and Robert and the big brother to Pamela (Dennis) Tromblee and Sandra (Thomas) Martini.

John was an apple farmer at Don G Orchards until 1995 and then started a business to provide handyman services to the elderly. Nobody was more willing to show up in an hour of need or more gifted at making an afternoon seem epic even if you were just shootin’ the breeze. He had a love for the various types of birds in his backyard and fishing excursions with his cousin Gary (Lorraine) Westervelt.

Reverent of the land, he knew when to put in the garden and what every planting would need to grow to a ripe potential. This love, care, and attention was how he cared for his wife of thirty-six years, Jane Baughn; and their five children, Cari (Derrick) Lucas, Marty (Christine) Jabaut Jr., Norman (Jason Andrew) Jabaut, Mechelle (Kevin) Bair and Elizabeth Jabaut. He was blessed with nine grand children, Aaron, Adam, Corbin, Caleb, Abbey, Makenna, Lexi, Marinique, and Elliannah. He loved to play with his grand-dogs Daizy, Henery, Willomena, Gibson, Koda, Nita, Jax, Kylar, and Cora.

For those of us who were fortunate to spend his last days at home before succumbing to cancer, we will remember his spirit living on in one of his favorite final words… “beautiful.”

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 2 to 4 PM at the Hamilton Funeral Home, 294 Mannix Road, Peru. A memorial service will follow at 4 PM in the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel.

Friends wishing may make a donation to the Elmore SPCA or to the Hospice of the North Country.

Arrangements are in the care of the Hamilton Funeral Home, 294 Mannix Road, Peru, 643-9055. To offer an online condolence, share a symbolic gesture, or share a photo in memory of John Baughn please visit www.hamiltonfuneralhome.com