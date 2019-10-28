TICONDEROGA | John M. “Butch” Russell, Sr., 73, of Ticonderoga, passed away suddenly on Friday, October 25, 2019.

Born in Ticonderoga, August 19, 1946, he was the son of the late James and Hilda (Benway) Russell.

Mr. Russell was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served during the Vietnam War.

He was a lifelong resident of Ticonderoga. He was employed by Grand Union and most recently, International Paper Company.

Butch was an avid fisherman and hunter of the Adirondacks. One of his greatest passions was fishing and he truly enjoyed sharing his knowledge and fishing tales with his many friends. Throughout the years, it brought him great joy to share his expert fishing skills with the younger generation.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Linda R. (Duval) Russell; two children, John Russell, Jr and his wife, Victoria of Crown Point and Renee Swinton and her fiancé, Brian Kennedy of Hague; five grandchildren, Jarrett, Ryan, Christopher, Fallon and Brady.

There will be a Celebration of Life, Friday November 1, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus in Ticonderoga.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Ticonderoga Emergency Squad.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com