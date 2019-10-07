CROWN POINT | John Sperry Towne, lifelong resident of Crown Point New York, passed into eternity peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the age of 65 under hospice care at the McClure Miller Respite House, after a brief battle with cancer. He is predeceased by his parents Sperry and Anne Towne.

John was born on June 18, 1954 at the Moses Ludington Hospital in Ticonderoga New York.

John was a loving son, brother and uncle who especially enjoyed spending quality time with his nieces and nephews, keeping them busy, happy and safe; reading stories and playing games; he conveyed his love for music, books and sports to them all. John was generous to a fault; he was willing to share whatever he had with whoever needed it.

John enjoyed the outdoors, camping and hiking; he climbed most of the 46 Adirondacks High Peaks in his youth. He loved to walk and could often be seen on even the remotest of Crown Point’s many miles of roads accompanied by one of several beloved dogs he owned over the years. He also enjoyed reading; anything from the sports page of the NY Daily News to the literary classics and anything in between. He loved music and his tastes were broad and varied; The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Simon and Garfunkel, Willie Nelson, Miles Davis and, in his latest years, choral works of the masters. He also loved all sorts of sports, and he was a true Yankees and New York Giants fan, he stuck with them through thick and thin.

John is survived by his brother Mark Towne, and his wife Karen; his brother Stephen Towne, and his wife Luisa ; his sister Mary Ann McDougal, and her husband Timothy; his nephews Matthew Towne, Timothy McDougal, Andrew Towne, Stephen Towne, Chase MacDougal and Gabriel McDougal; and his nieces Shannon McDougal, Stephanie Towne, Bonnie Towne, Katherine Towne, Kelsey Towne, Alexis Towne and Eva McDougal.

Always loved… never forgotten… forever missed.

There will be a private gravesite service at a later date.