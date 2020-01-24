BOLTON LANDING | Jon Eric Richardson, 73, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, in his sleep on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

Born on August 26, 1946 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Arthur Richardson and Charlotte Young.

Jon earned his high school diploma after graduating from Horicon High School. He then served in the United States Army working as a mechanic from 1965 until 1972.

Jon was happily married to his wife, Doris E. Richardson, for over 50 years.

He worked as a painter for many, many years with Bruce and John Francisco and Sons until his retirement.

Jon loved spending time with his children and three grandsons. He loved watching them grow up. He also loved watching old movies with his wife, “Doll.” He enjoyed watching Nascar races, old automobiles, fishing, growing vegetables, reading, especially Archie comic books and Stephen King books, traveling to the Racino, playing cards, cutting wood and being outdoors.

In addition to his parents and grandparents, Jackson and Eva Richardson and Charles and Pearl Young, he was predeceased by his son, Jon James Richardson.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Doris Richardson of Bolton Landing; children, Dale Richardson of Wilton, Dora Perkins of Warrensburg and Anna Richardson of Lake Placid; grandchildren, Matthew Brown of Wilton, Kody Perkins and Nathan Perkins, both of Warrensburg; sister, Jo-Ann Lewis of Brant Lake; also many nieces, nephews, and cousins, and he loved his dog, Lucky.

Visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. Friends and family are invited to share memories of Jon during this time together.

A graveside service with military honors will be held in the spring at Brant Lake Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Baker Funeral Home.

In loving memory of Jon, contributions may be made to the Bolton Fire Department or the Bolton Emergency Squad, both at 5003 Lake Shore Dr., Bolton Landing, NY 12814.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

Jon always said “Take it easy” instead of good-bye. May he “take it easy” in Heaven and be with family that have already passed.