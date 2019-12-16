MORIAH | Joseph Jay Budwick, 47, of Moriah died unexpectedly from medical complications on Tuesday, December 10th 2019.

Joe is survived by his mother and step-father Imogene and Bob Albert of Keeseville, New York;his twin sons Nicholas and Jordan Budwick of Schroon Lake, New York;his sister Tina Budwick of Westport, New York;his sister Tammy Grey and her partner Matthew Sheehan of Vergennes, Vermont;his brother Donald and wife Michelle Budwick of Moriah Center, New York;and also many nieces and nephews.

Joe was born on June 14th 1972 in Ticonderoga Hospital to Imogene Albert and the Late Donald Lewis Budwick Sr. He graduated from Moriah Central School and also had a degree in Auto machanics.

Joe had a love for cooking, fishing, and outdoor activities such as taking his sons and nieces and nephews on 4 wheeler rides.He loved family time with his sons.

Services will be held Friday December 20th, 2019 from 2:00 p.m to 4:00 p.m at Harland's Funeral Home in Port Henry, New York. From 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m will be for family and from 2:30 p.m to 4:00 p.m. will be for the public.