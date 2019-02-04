TICONDEROGA | Joyce A. Schryer, 86, of Ticonderoga, passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019, at Elderwood Village of Ticonderoga, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Putnam Station, August 16, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Carrie (Crocker) Smith.

Mrs. Schryer was a resident of Ticonderoga for most of her life. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She was a former member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary of Ticonderoga.

Joyce was pre-deceased by her husband of 66 years, Bernard F. Schryer on January 16, 2015. She was also pre-deceased by her daughter, Bernadette Mosier, her son, Randy Schryer, her great-grandson, Philip Frazier, her brother, LeRoy Smith, and her sister, Christina Smith. Christina passed away on the same day as Joyce.

Survivors include her two daughters, Brenda Martin and her husband, James of Ticonderoga and Lisa McDonough and her husband, Darrin of Ticonderoga. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren, Jerry Mosier, Jason Mosier, Alyce Frazier, Angel Scuderi, Shauna Alkinburgh, Erin Geiser, Randy L. Schryer, Abigail Schryer, Nicole Bergeron, Megan McDonough and Darian McDonough; and many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call Saturday, February 9, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

A Memorial Service will follow at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. The Rev. Scott Tyler, Pastor of the First United Methodist Church of Ticonderoga, will officiate.

Interment will take place at a later date at the family plot of St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery of Ticonderoga.

Donations in Mrs. Schryer’s memory made be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com